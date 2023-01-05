US trade deficit narrows to $61.5 billion in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:14:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $61.5 billion in November, down $16.3 billion from $77.8 billion in October, revised.

November exports were $251.9 billion, $5.1 billion less than October exports. November imports were $313.4 billion, $21.5 billion less than October imports. The November decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $15.3 billion to $84.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $22.5 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $120.1 billion, or 15.7 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $439.4 billion or 18.9 percent. Imports increased $559.5 billion or 18.1 percent.

The November figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.3), Netherlands ($2.4), Hong Kong ($1.6), United Kingdom ($1.2), Australia ($1.0), Singapore ($1.0), Brazil ($0.5), and Belgium ($0.1).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($20.4), European Union ($19.5), Mexico ($10.9), Vietnam ($8.5), Germany ($7.2), Ireland ($5.6), Japan ($5.6), Taiwan ($4.1), South Korea ($3.7), Canada ($3.5), Italy ($3.4), Malaysia ($3.1), India ($2.3), Switzerland ($1.3), Saudi Arabia ($0.9), Israel ($0.7), and France ($0.6).