US trade deficit increases to $73.3 billion in August

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 21:41:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in August, up $2.9 billion from $70.3 billion in July, revised.

August exports were $213.7 billion, $1.0 billion more than July exports. August imports were $287.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than July imports.

The August increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $1.6 billion to $89.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.4 billion to $16.2 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $140.8 billion, or 33.7 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $244.3 billion or 17.5 percent. Imports increased $385.1 billion or 21.2 percent.

The August figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.7), Hong Kong ($2.2), Brazil ($2.1), Singapore ($1.0), and United Kingdom ($0.8).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.1), European Union ($19.3), Mexico ($6.6), Germany ($5.8), Japan ($5.6), Canada ($5.1), Taiwan ($3.6), South Korea ($3.1), Italy ($3.1), India ($3.0), France ($1.4), and Saudi Arabia ($0.6).


