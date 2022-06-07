US trade deficit declines to $87.1 billion in April

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 20:00:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $87.1 billion in April, down $20.6 billion from $107.7 billion in March, revised.

April exports were $252.6 billion, $8.5 billion more than March exports. April imports were $339.7 billion, $12.1 billion less than March imports. The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $19.1 billion to $107.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.5 billion to $20.7 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $107.9 billion, or 41.1 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $151.3 billion or 18.8 percent. Imports increased $259.2 billion or 24.3 percent.

The April figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($7.7), Netherlands ($3.0), Brazil ($2.4), Hong Kong ($2.2), Australia ($1.4), United Kingdom ($1.0), Belgium ($0.6), and Singapore ($0.6).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($34.9), European Union ($17.0), Mexico ($11.5), Vietnam ($11.1), Canada ($8.7), Ireland ($6.0), Japan ($5.6), Germany ($5.2), South Korea ($3.9), Taiwan ($3.9), India ($3.8), Italy ($3.3), Malaysia ($3.1), Switzerland ($2.9), France ($1.7), Saudi Arabia ($0.9), and Israel ($0.6).