﻿
US trade deficit declines slightly to $89.2 billion in February

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 20:17:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $89.2 billion in February, down less than $0.1 billion from $89.2 billion in January, revised.

February exports were $228.6 billion, $4.1 billion more than January exports. February imports were $317.8 billion, $4.1 billion more than January imports.

The February decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $1.1 billion to $107.5 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.1 billion to $18.3 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $45.7 billion, or 34.5 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $68.0 billion or 17.6 percent. Imports increased $113.7 billion or 22.0 percent

The February figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars with, South and Central America ($5.7), Hong Kong ($1.4), Singapore ($1.2), Brazil ($1.2), and United Kingdom ($0.9). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars with, China ($41.2), European Union ($17.0), Mexico ($9.8), Canada ($6.8), Germany ($5.4), Japan ($5.1), Taiwan ($4.2), South Korea ($4.1), Italy ($3.0), India ($2.2), Saudi Arabia ($1.0), and France ($1.0).


