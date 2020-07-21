﻿
US tool steel imports down 2.9 percent in May

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:43:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tool steel totaled 8,341 mt in May 2020, down 2.9 percent from April and down 21.2 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, tool steel imports totaled $23.6 million in May 2020, compared to $23.1 million in the previous month and $31.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tool steel from Japan in May, with 1,715 mt, compared to 3,186 mt in April and 3,992 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported tool steel in May include China, with 1,504 mt; and Sweden, with 1,261 mt.


