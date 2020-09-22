﻿
US tool steel imports down 12.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 19:44:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tool steel totaled 8,222 mt in July 2020, down 12.9 percent from June and down 16.7 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, tool steel imports totaled $24.7 million in July 2020, compared to $26.3 million in the previous month and $31.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tool steel from Japan in July, with 1,965 mt, compared to 3,168 mt in June and 9,868 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported in July include Sweden, with 1,451 mt; China, 1,264 mt.


