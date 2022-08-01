US tool steel exports up 7.4 percent in May

Monday, 01 August 2022 19:27:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,943 mt in May 2022, up 7.4 percent from April and 14.2 percent from May 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.0 million in May, compared to $14.4 million in the previous month and $10.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in May with 4,561 mt, compared to 4,149 mt in April and 6,501 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,971 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in May.