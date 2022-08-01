﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports up 7.4 percent in May

Monday, 01 August 2022 19:27:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,943 mt in May 2022, up 7.4 percent from April and 14.2 percent from May 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.0 million in May, compared to $14.4 million in the previous month and $10.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in May with 4,561 mt, compared to 4,149 mt in April and 6,501 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,971 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in May.


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HRC imports up 11.0 percent in June

01 Aug | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 6.2 percent in May

29 Jul | Steel News

US slab imports up 80.7 percent in June

29 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 6.6 percent in May

28 Jul | Steel News

US HDG imports down 7.3 percent in June

28 Jul | Steel News

US steel imports up 2.2 percent in June

27 Jul | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 7.5 percent in May

27 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

US beam imports down 21.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 27.1 percent in May

25 Jul | Steel News