US tool steel exports up 72.5 percent in January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,726 mt in January 2022, up 72.5 percent from December and up 47.9 percent from January 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.8 million in January, compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $8.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in January with 4,602 mt, compared to 3,941 mt in December and 4,789 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,703 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in January.