US tool steel exports up 51.4 percent in February

Thursday, 29 April 2021 18:44:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,906 mt in February 2021, up 51.4 percent from January and up 79.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $12.2 million in February, compared to $8.3 million in the previous month and $7.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in February with 7,157 mt, compared to 4,789 mt in January and 3,350 mt in February 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in February.


