US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:47:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 4,120 mt in September 2020, up 47.2 percent from August but down 43.9 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $7.2 million in September, compared to $5.1 million in the previous month and $10.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in September with 3,424 mt, compared to 2,404 mt in August and 6,433 mt in September 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in September.