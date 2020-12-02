﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:47:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 4,120 mt in September 2020, up 47.2 percent from August but down 43.9 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $7.2 million in September, compared to $5.1 million in the previous month and $10.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in September with 3,424 mt, compared to 2,404 mt in August and 6,433 mt in September 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in September.


Tags: trading  USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Nov

US steel imports up 18.9 percent in October
20  Nov

US cut-length plate imports down 11.4 percent in September
18  Nov

US hot rolled bar exports up 21.8 percent in September
18  Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September
17  Nov

US beam exports up 25.6 percent in September