﻿
US tool steel exports up 43.4 percent in December

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:38:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,736 mt in December 2020, up 43.4 percent from November and up 48.3 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $8.8 million in December, compared to $7.2 million in the previous month and $10.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in December with 4,851 mt, compared to 3,556 mt in November and 2,843 mt in December 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in December.


