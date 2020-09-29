US tool steel exports up 40.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 19:27:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 3,003 mt in July 2020, up 40.1 percent from June but down 75.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $5.2 million in July, compared to $4.7 million in the previous month and $13.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in July with 2,677 mt, compared to 1,820 mt in June and 11,850 mt in July 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in July.