US tool steel exports up 39.9 percent in February

Friday, 29 April 2022 19:48:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,940 mt in February 2022, up 39.9 percent from January and up 13.1 percent from February 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.3 million in February, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $12.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in February with 6,314 mt, compared to 4,602 mt in January and 7,157 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,249 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in February.


