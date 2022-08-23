US tool steel exports up 3.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 19:34:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,255 mt in June 2022, up 3.9 percent from May and up 18.7 percent from June 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $22.2 million in June, compared to $16.0 million in the previous month and $11.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in June with 5,297 mt, compared to 4,561 mt in May and 6,501 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,769 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in June.