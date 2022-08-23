﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports up 3.9 percent in June

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 19:34:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,255 mt in June 2022, up 3.9 percent from May and up 18.7 percent from June 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $22.2 million in June, compared to $16.0 million in the previous month and $11.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in June with 5,297 mt, compared to 4,561 mt in May and 6,501 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,769 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in June.

 


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US drawn wire exports up 10.3 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

US cold finished bar imports up 1.8 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 1.1 percent in June

19 Aug | Steel News

US merchant bar imports up 25.0 percent in June

19 Aug | Steel News

US rebar exports down 13.9 percent in June

17 Aug | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 28.1 percent in June

17 Aug | Steel News

US rebar imports down 51.3 percent in June

16 Aug | Steel News

US beam exports up 9.8 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports down 1.4 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 8.4 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News