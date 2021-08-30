US tool steel exports up 34.8 percent in June

Monday, 30 August 2021 19:37:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,956 mt in June 2021, up 34.8 percent from May and up 215.5 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.9 million in June, compared to $10.3 million in the previous month and $4.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in June with 6,501 mt, compared to 4,322 mt in May and 1,854 mt in June 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in June.