﻿
US tool steel exports up 16.6 percent in September

Friday, 03 December 2021 22:42:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,445 mt in September 2021, up 16.6 percent from August and up 54.7 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.1 million in September, compared to $10.4 million in the previous month and $7.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in September with 5,947 mt, compared to 5,139 mt in August and 3,444 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in September.


