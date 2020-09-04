﻿
US tool steel exports up 11.8 percent in June

Friday, 04 September 2020 20:20:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 2,144 mt in June 2020, up 11.8 percent from May but down 72.8 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, tool steel totaled $4.7 million in June, compared to $4.4 million in the previous month and $11.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in June with 1,820 mt, compared to 1,594 mt in May and 7,359 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in June.


