US tool steel exports up 0.8 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 23:57:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,012 mt in August this year, up 0.8 percent from July and up 5.7 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.5 million in August compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $16.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in August with 6,645 mt compared 6,865 mt in July and 5,783 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tool steel exports in August.


