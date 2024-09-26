 |  Login 
US tool steel exports up 0.7 percent in July from June

Thursday, 26 September 2024 18:05:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,944 mt in July this year, up 0.7 percent from June and down 11.7 percent year on year. By value, tool steel exports totaled $17.1 million in July, compared to $16.2 million in the previous month and $17.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in July with 6,865 mt, compared to 6,487 mt in June and 7,168 mt in July last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in July.


