US tool steel exports down 8.9 percent in January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,224 mt in January 2021, down 15.2 percent from December but up 30.5 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $8.3 million in January, compared to $8.8 million in the previous month and $7.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in January with 4,789 mt, compared to 4,851 mt in December and 3,350 mt in January 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in January.