US tool steel exports down 6.5 percent in August

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:17:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,528 mt in August 2021, down 6.5 percent from July but up 91.6 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.4 million in August, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $5.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in August with 5,139 mt, compared to 5,467 mt in July and 2,481 mt in August 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in August.