US tool steel exports down 6.3 percent in November

Monday, 30 January 2023 01:14:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,853 mt in November 2022, down 6.3 percent from October but up 35.9 percent from November 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.0 million in November, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $10.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 5,113 mt, compared to 5,066 mt in October and 4,550 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,370 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in November.