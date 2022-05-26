US tool steel exports down 6.0 percent in March

Thursday, 26 May 2022 18:50:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,402 mt in March 2022, down 6.0 percent from February but up 38.0 percent from March 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.8 million in March, compared to $16.3 million in the previous month and $10.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in March with 6,024 mt, compared to 6,314 mt in February and 5,085 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,055 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in March.