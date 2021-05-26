US tool steel exports down 22.9 percent in March

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:23:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,088 mt in March 2021, down 22.9 percent from February but up 39.1 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.7 million in March, compared to $12.2 million in the previous month and $8.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in March with 5,084 mt, compared to 7,157 mt in February and 3,599 mt in March 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in March.