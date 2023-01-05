﻿
US tool steel exports down 14.9 percent in October

Thursday, 05 January 2023
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 7,517 mt in October 2022, down 14.9 percent from September and down 30.8 percent from October 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $14.8 million in October, compared to $17.3 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in October with 5,066 mt, compared to 4,785 mt in September and 5,137 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,859 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in October.


