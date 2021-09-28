﻿
English
US tool steel exports down 14.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:43:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,914 mt in July 2021, down 14.9 percent from June but up 93.4 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.1 million in July, compared to $11.9 million in the previous month and $5.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in July with 5,467 mt, compared to 6,501 mt in June and 1,646 mt in July 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in July.


