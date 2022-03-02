US tool steel exports down 11.2 percent in December

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 20:47:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 4,481 mt in December 2021, down 11.2 percent from November and down 21.9 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.7 million in December, compared to $10.8 million in the previous month and $8.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in December with 3,941 mt, compared to 4,550 mt in November and 4,852 mt in December 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in December.