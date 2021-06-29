﻿
English
US tool steel exports down 0.7 percent in April

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 22:55:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,316 mt in April 2021, down 0.7 percent from March but up 283.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $11.1 million in April, compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $4.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in April with 5,154 mt, compared to 5,085 mt in March and 1,317 mt in April 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in April.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


