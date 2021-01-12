US tinplate imports up 42.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 21:56:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tinplate totaled 68,983 mt in November 2020, up 42.6 percent from October and up 72.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, tinplate imports totaled $63.6 million in November 2020, compared to $46.5 million in the previous month and $42.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tinplate from Netherlands in November, with 16,984 mt, compared to 11,798 mt in October and 22,701 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported tinplate in November include Germany, with 16,383 mt; China, with 13,406 mt; Canada, with 13,111 mt; and Taiwan, with 4,839 mt.