﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:14:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 77,972 mt in July 2020, up 42.6 percent from June and up 16.4 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $73.1 million in July 2020, compared to $53.2 million in the previous month and $70.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in July, with 19,641 mt, compared to 14,003 mt in June and 24,096 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Germany, with 16,241 mt; China, with 15,817 mt; Canada, with 14,138 mt; and Korea, with 6,454 mt.


Tags: flats  tinplate  imp/exp statistics  North America  trading  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31  Aug

US HRC imports up 0.9 percent in July
28  Aug

US tin plate exports up 27.9 percent in June
20  Aug

US cut-length plate imports down 27.3 percent in June
19  Aug

US HRC exports down 1.2 percent in June
05  Aug

US tin plate imports down 20.7 percent in June