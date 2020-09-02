US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:14:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 77,972 mt in July 2020, up 42.6 percent from June and up 16.4 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $73.1 million in July 2020, compared to $53.2 million in the previous month and $70.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in July, with 19,641 mt, compared to 14,003 mt in June and 24,096 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Germany, with 16,241 mt; China, with 15,817 mt; Canada, with 14,138 mt; and Korea, with 6,454 mt.