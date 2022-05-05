﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports up 32.6 percent in March

Thursday, 05 May 2022 20:42:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 83,643 mt in March 2022, up 32.6 percent from February and up 12.2 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $146.6 million in March 2022, compared to $97.2 million in February and $77.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in March, with 18,942 mt, compared to 15,649 mt in February and 25,097 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in March include Canada, with 18,294 mt; Netherlands, with 14,122 mt; Taiwan, with 11,392 mt; and Turkey, with 7,348 mt.


Tags: tinplate flats USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

06 Apr

US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February
25 Mar

US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January
08 Mar

US tin plate imports down 6.7 percent in January
08 Feb

US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December
24 Jan

US tin plate exports down 21.4 percent in November
12 Jan

US tin plate imports up 10.4 percent in November
05 Jan

US tin plate exports up 23.7 percent in October
09 Dec

US tin plate imports down 36.3 percent in October
24 Nov

US tin plate exports up 8.5 percent in September
05 Nov

US tin plate imports up 26.5 percent in September