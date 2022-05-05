US tin plate imports up 32.6 percent in March

Thursday, 05 May 2022 20:42:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 83,643 mt in March 2022, up 32.6 percent from February and up 12.2 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $146.6 million in March 2022, compared to $97.2 million in February and $77.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in March, with 18,942 mt, compared to 15,649 mt in February and 25,097 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in March include Canada, with 18,294 mt; Netherlands, with 14,122 mt; Taiwan, with 11,392 mt; and Turkey, with 7,348 mt.