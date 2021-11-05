﻿
English
US tin plate imports up 26.5 percent in September

Friday, 05 November 2021 20:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 167,510 mt in September 2021, up 26.5 percent from August and up 35.9 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $88.9 million in September 2021, compared to $75.4 million in August and $60.6 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in September, with 23,414 mt, compared to 22,414, mt in August and 18,058 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in September include Netherlands, with 21,248 mt; China, with 19,127 mt; Canada, with 12,398 mt; and Taiwan, with 5,047 mt.


