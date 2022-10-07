US tin plate imports up 20.9 percent in August

Friday, 07 October 2022 20:58:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 89,626 mt in August 2022, up 20.9 percent from July and up 31.1 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $178.8 million in August 2022, compared to $148.2 million in July and $75.4 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in August, with 28,411 mt, compared to 10,455 mt in July and 22,041 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include Netherlands, with 23,162 mt; China, with 15,514 mt; Canada, with 13,280 mt; and United Kingdom, with 4,369 mt.