US tin plate imports up 19.2 percent in March

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:50:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 74,537 mt in March 2021, up 19.2 percent from February and up 24.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $77.2 million in March 2021, compared to $60.5 million in February and $46.1 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in March, with 27,820 mt, compared to 16,251 mt in February and 14,312 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in March include Germany, with 25,097 mt; Canada, with 14,128 mt; Korea, with 3,108 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,598 mt.


