﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports up 15.8 percent in June

Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:45:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 158,419 mt in June 2022, up 15.8 percent from May and up 58.9 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $184.1 million in June 2022, compared to $167.5 million in May and $68.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in June, with 25,042 mt, compared to 19,027 mt in May and 11,614 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Netherlands, with 22,949 mt; Germany, with 19,136 mt; China, with 13,948 mt; and Taiwan, with 10,055 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate imports up 15.8 percent in June

05 Aug | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 27.1 percent in May

25 Jul | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 15.4 percent in May

13 Jul | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 10.1 percent in April

24 Jun | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 28.9 percent in April

06 Jun | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 8.3 percent in March

19 May | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 32.6 percent in March

05 May | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 6.3 percent in February

25 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February

06 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News