US tin plate imports up 10.4 percent in November

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 60,822 mt in November 2021, up 10.4 percent from October but down 11.8 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $70.9 million in November 2021, compared to $61.6 million in October and $63.6 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in November, with 21,790 mt, compared to 19,059 mt in October and 16,984 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in November include Germany, with 14,072 mt; Canada, with 13,153 mt; Korea, with 4,593 mt; and Luxembourg, with 2,294 mt.


