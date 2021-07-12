﻿
English
US tin plate imports surge up in May

Monday, 12 July 2021
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 101,381 mt in May 2021, up 239.9 percent from April and up 46.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $101.6 million in May 2021, compared to $32.1 million in April and $67.8 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in May, with 31,463 mt, compared to 7,233 mt in April and 14,063 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in May include Netherlands, with 30,308 mt; China, with 12,945 mt; Canada, with 11,106 mt; and Korea, with 6,781 mt.


