US tin plate imports down 9.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:53:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 68,352 mt in August 2021, down 9.8 percent from July but up 19.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $75.4 million in August 2021, compared to $81.9 million in July and $54.9 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in August, with 22,041 mt, compared to 18,372 mt in July and 15,251 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include Netherlands, with 19,859 mt; Canada, with 12,889 mt; Taiwan, with 7,686 mt; and Korea, with 3,037 mt.