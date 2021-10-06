﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports down 9.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:53:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 68,352 mt in August 2021, down 9.8 percent from July but up 19.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $75.4 million in August 2021, compared to $81.9 million in July and $54.9 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in August, with 22,041 mt, compared to 18,372 mt in July and 15,251 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include Netherlands, with 19,859 mt; Canada, with 12,889 mt; Taiwan, with 7,686 mt; and Korea, with 3,037 mt.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  trading  USA  tinplate  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05 Oct

US plates in coil imports up 8.8 percent in August
30 Sep

US HRC imports up 21.9 percent in August
21 Sep

US tin plate exports down 9.2 percent in July
10 Sep

US tin plate imports up 15.9 percent in July
09 Sep

US HRC exports up 27.1 percent in July