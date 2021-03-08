﻿
US tin plate imports down 68.1 percent in January

Monday, 08 March 2021 23:36:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 24,213 mt in January 2021, down 68.1 percent from December and down 36.4 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $25.9 million in January 2021, compared to $69.5 million in the previous month and $41.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in January, with 9,676 mt, compared to 13,295 mt in December and 16,178 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in January include Korea, with 7,819 mt; Taiwan, with 3,697 mt; and Netherlands, with 1,209 mt.


