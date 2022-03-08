US tin plate imports down 6.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 21:30:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 85,725 mt in January 2022, down 6.7 percent from December but up 254.1 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $122.2 million in January 2022, compared to $123.6 million in December and $25.9 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in January, with 28,482 mt, compared to 21,260 mt in December and 369 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in January include Netherlands, with 14,628 mt; Canada, with 14,557 mt; Germany, with 8,563 mt; and Taiwan, with 6,397 mt.