US tin plate imports down 30.2 percent in July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 73,729 mt in July 2022, down 30.2 percent from June and down 2.7 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $147.6 million in July 2022, compared to $184.1 million in June and $81.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in July, with 19,704 mt, compared to 22,948 mt in June and 27,441 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Canada, with 13,018 mt; Germany, with 10,455 mt; South Korea, with 10,318 mt; and Taiwan, with 8,628 mt.