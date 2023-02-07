﻿
English
US tin plate imports down 25.3 percent in December

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 21:08:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 49,783 mt in December 2022, down 25.3 percent from November and down 45.8 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $100.8 million in December 2022, compared to $130.9 million in November and $123.6 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in December, with 10,098 mt, compared to 7,712 mt in November and 14,745 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include United Kingdom, with 7,379 mt; Germany, with 4,877 mt; Taiwan, with 2,591 mt; and South Korea, with 2,213 mt.


