US tin plate imports down 23.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:19:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 48,367 mt in October 2020, down 23.9 percent from September but up 2.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $46.5 million in October 2020, compared to $60.6 million in the previous month and $50.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in October, with 19,405 mt, compared to 18,058 mt in September and 14,631 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in October include Netherlands, with 11,798 mt; Canada, with 10,530 mt; Korea, with 3,512 mt; and Taiwan, with 2,099 mt.


