US tin plate imports down 12.8 percent in October

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:43:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 76,097 mt in October 2022, down 12.8 percent from September but up 38.2 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $145.9 million in October 2022, compared to $164.2 million in September and $61.6 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in October, with 27,949 mt, compared to 14,865 mt in September and 19,059 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in October include Germany, with 16,456 mt; China, with 12,313 mt; Canada, with 8,618 mt; and Turkey with 5,341 mt.