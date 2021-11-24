US tin plate exports up 8.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:34:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,603 mt in September 2021, up 8.5 percent from August and down 28.1 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.5 million in September, compared to $6.7 million in the previous month and $6.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in September with 1,998 mt, compared to 1,575 mt in August and 2,207 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,907 mt; and Canada, with 1,103 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in September.