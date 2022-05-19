﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports up 8.3 percent in March

Thursday, 19 May 2022 18:54:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,625 mt in March 2022, up 8.3 percent from February and up 3.9 percent from March 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $10.5 million in March, compared to $9.9 million in the previous month and $7.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in March with 2,442 mt, compared to 1,869 mt in February and 1,942 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,184 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in March.


Tags: tinplate flats USA North America 

Similar articles

05 May

US tin plate imports up 32.6 percent in March
25 Apr

US tin plate exports up 6.3 percent in February
06 Apr

US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February
25 Mar

US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January
08 Mar

US tin plate imports down 6.7 percent in January
24 Feb

US tin plate exports down 13.9 percent in December
08 Feb

US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December
24 Jan

US tin plate exports down 21.4 percent in November
12 Jan

US tin plate imports up 10.4 percent in November
05 Jan

US tin plate exports up 23.7 percent in October