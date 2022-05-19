US tin plate exports up 8.3 percent in March

Thursday, 19 May 2022 18:54:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,625 mt in March 2022, up 8.3 percent from February and up 3.9 percent from March 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $10.5 million in March, compared to $9.9 million in the previous month and $7.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in March with 2,442 mt, compared to 1,869 mt in February and 1,942 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,184 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in March.