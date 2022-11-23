﻿
English
US tin plate exports up 7.9 percent in September

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 22:07:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 10,476 mt in September 2022, up 7.9 percent from August and up 58.7 percent from September 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $12.3 million in September, compared to $12.4 million in the previous month and $7.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in September with 4,247 mt, compared to 3,573 mt in August and 1,906 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,106 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,234 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in September.


