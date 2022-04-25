﻿
US tin plate exports up 6.3 percent in February

Monday, 25 April 2022 20:08:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 10,019 mt in February 2022, up 6.3 percent from January but down 17.9 percent from February 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $9.9 million in February, compared to $7.6 million in the previous month and $6.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in February with 1,869 mt, compared to 1,646 mt in January and 1,725 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,869 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,439 mt.


