US tin plate exports up 2.9 percent in November

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 22:15:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,694 mt in November 2022, up 2.9 percent from October and up 35.4 percent from November 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.8 million in November, compared to $9.4 million in the previous month and $7.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in November with 3,769 mt, compared to 2,987 mt in October and 1,428 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,610 mt; and India, with 1,480 mt.