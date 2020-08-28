US tin plate exports up 27.9 percent in June

Friday, 28 August 2020 22:09:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 5,684 mt in June 2020, up 27.9 percent from May but down 22.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.1 million in June, compared to $3.2 million in the previous month and $6.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in June with 1,051 mt, compared to 1,094 mt in May and 627 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in June.